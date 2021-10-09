Aave Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Aave has a total market cap of $4.02 billion and $262.38 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $304.93 or 0.00565608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00235444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00102224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,194,889 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

