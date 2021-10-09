A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.62

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.62 and traded as low as C$37.55. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.62, with a volume of 24,792 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$550.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.36.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

