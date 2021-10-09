9,884 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 21.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 70.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 138.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 44,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

