$971.65 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce sales of $971.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.25 million to $977.70 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 291,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.