9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

