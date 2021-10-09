9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 67,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 194.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,555.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 271,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

