9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

