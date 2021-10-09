9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $785.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

