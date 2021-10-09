9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,353,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,310,000 after buying an additional 779,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

