9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

