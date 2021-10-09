9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILV. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

