9,000 Shares in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 92.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.