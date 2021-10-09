$90.10 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report sales of $90.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the lowest is $88.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $85.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $417.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $418.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ARAY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.90. 612,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,668. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

