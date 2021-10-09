$9.65 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post $9.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $4,542,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.