8,488 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

