$839.32 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce sales of $839.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $576.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

