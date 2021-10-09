$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $756.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $15.00. 890,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

