$69.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post sales of $69.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $71.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $285.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $293.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

