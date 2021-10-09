55I LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

55I LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $195.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

