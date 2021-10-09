55I LLC Takes $344,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

55I LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $289.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.20. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

