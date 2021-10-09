55I LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

55I LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

