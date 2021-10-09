55I LLC Purchases Shares of 679 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 679 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of GS opened at $392.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

