55I LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

55I LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

