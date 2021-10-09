55I LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

55I LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 592.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 441,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after acquiring an additional 377,941 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.