55I LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

55I LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.59 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

