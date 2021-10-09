55I LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 141.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 364,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $153.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

