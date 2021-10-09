$547.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post sales of $547.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.55 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $291.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 58,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

