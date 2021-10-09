5,270 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.71 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.