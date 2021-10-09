512 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $232.53 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

