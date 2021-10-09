$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $22.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

