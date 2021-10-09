$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 billion and the highest is $5.46 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.52. 2,264,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. Aflac has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

