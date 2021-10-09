4,500 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $23,392,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 131,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,470,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

