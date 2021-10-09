$443.00 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce $443.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

