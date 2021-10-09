3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,248.59

3i Group Plc (LON:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.59 ($16.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,268.52 ($16.57). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,256.50 ($16.42), with a volume of 982,258 shares.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,304 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.59.

In other 3i Group news, insider David Hutchison purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,791.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.