3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post $145.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $152.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $588.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,467 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,650 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $26.60. 1,210,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,327. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.