3,500 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

