$347.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $347.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.90 million to $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $350.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

NYSE CFR traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 238,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,052. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.