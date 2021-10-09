$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce sales of $32.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.39 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $30.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $131.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

