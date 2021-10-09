3,019 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,565,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $377,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $107.68 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $113.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

