$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 362,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.