274,800 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

XHR opened at $17.69 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.