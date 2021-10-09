2,687 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

