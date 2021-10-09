264,425 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $318,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $636,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

