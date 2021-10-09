$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report $261.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PBH remained flat at $$58.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,875. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

