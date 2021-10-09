$252.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $252.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $881.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

APLE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,547. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after buying an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.