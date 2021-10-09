$218.07 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $218.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.10 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $872.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.91. 346,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

