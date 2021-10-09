$20.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report $20.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $91.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,563 shares of company stock worth $22,750,586. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.60. 444,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,864. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

