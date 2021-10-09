$20.26 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report sales of $20.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.82 million to $20.70 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a PE ratio of 580.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

