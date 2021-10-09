$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.73 million and the lowest is $19.56 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $85.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.43 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $86.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS stock remained flat at $$17.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,801. The company has a market capitalization of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.58%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.