$2.81 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.27. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,177.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $13.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $15.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 404,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,462. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

